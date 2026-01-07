Benigni has 23 in Navy’s 76-55 win over Bucknell

Austin Benigni and Jordan Pennick each scored 23 points to help Navy defeat Bucknell 76-55 on Wednesday.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni and Jordan Pennick each scored 23 points to help Navy defeat Bucknell 76-55 on Wednesday.

Benigni also added six rebounds and six assists for the Midshipmen (11-5, 3-0 Patriot League), and Pennick went 8 of 15 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range). Aidan Kehoe shot 8 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 20 points, while adding 12 rebounds. The Midshipmen picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Bison (4-12, 1-2) were led by Ruot Bijiek, who posted 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Amon Dorries added 15 points and three blocks for Bucknell. Pat Curtin also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Navy took the lead with 1:26 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Benigni led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 33-32 at the break. Navy extended its lead to 53-35 during the second half, fueled by a 20-3 scoring run. Pennick scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

