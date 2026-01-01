Bellarmine visits West Georgia after Williams-Dryden’s 23-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at West Georgia Wolves (6-6) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on…

Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at West Georgia Wolves (6-6)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Bellarmine after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 103-74 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wolves are 4-2 on their home court. West Georgia ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams-Dryden averaging 3.3.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Bellarmine is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

West Georgia’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Knights match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolten Griffin is averaging seven points and 3.2 assists for the Wolves. Williams-Dryden is averaging 17.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

