Beath and the UCSD Tritons visit conference foe UC Riverside

UCSD Tritons (12-4, 2-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-10, 1-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leo Beath and UCSD take on Andrew Henderson and UC Riverside in Big West play Saturday.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in home games. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 78.1 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Tritons are 2-2 in Big West play. UCSD is third in the Big West giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

UC Riverside averages 71.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 71.6 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 47.6% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Tritons match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henderson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Highlanders. Marqui Worthy is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Beath is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tritons. Bol Dengdit is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

