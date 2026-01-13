Baker-Mazara and USC host Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Maryland Terrapins (7-9, 0-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces Maryland after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 29 points in USC’s 70-69 overtime win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Trojans are 6-1 on their home court. USC has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 0-5 in conference games. Maryland has a 3-9 record against opponents above .500.

USC’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than USC allows.

The Trojans and Terrapins square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.9 points for the Trojans. Ezra Ausar is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Terrapins. Darius Adams is averaging 12.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

