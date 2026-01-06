Asensio leads Utah State against UNLV after 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (6-7, 2-2 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (9-5, 4-0 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (6-7, 2-2 MWC) at UNLV Lady Rebels (9-5, 4-0 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces UNLV after Marina Asensio scored 20 points in Utah State’s 58-40 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lady Rebels are 6-1 in home games. UNLV leads the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 7.1.

The Aggies are 2-2 in MWC play. Utah State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV scores 67.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 64.5 Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The Lady Rebels and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmyn Lott is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Lady Rebels. Meadow Roland is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Gayles is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Aggies. Asensio is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Rebels: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

