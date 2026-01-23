Army Black Knights play the Navy Midshipmen, seek 7th straight victory

Army Black Knights (15-3, 6-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-6, 5-1 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (15-3, 6-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (11-6, 5-1 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army will try to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Black Knights take on Navy.

The Midshipmen are 6-3 in home games. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 6.1.

The Black Knights are 6-1 in conference games. Army has a 4-2 record against teams above .500.

Navy scores 72.1 points, 15.5 more per game than the 56.6 Army gives up. Army averages 67.9 points per game, 3.8 more than the 64.1 Navy allows to opponents.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Midshipmen. Zoe Mesuch is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging 14.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

