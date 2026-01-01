Alston, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to host Cooper and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee in CUSA action Friday.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-1 at home. Middle Tennessee is seventh in the CUSA with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA with 38.5 rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 8.7.

Middle Tennessee averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Oglesby averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc. Kamari Lands is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Dudley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

