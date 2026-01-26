Live Radio
Alfred Worrell Jr. hits game winner, scores career-high 33 as Morgan State tops Norfolk State 79-78

The Associated Press

January 26, 2026, 11:38 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr. hit a go-ahead jumper with two seconds left, scoring a career-high 33 points to rally Morgan State over Norfolk State 79-78 on Monday night.

Worrell shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 7 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bears (8-13, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Davis had 16 points.

The Spartans (10-13, 3-3) were led by Jaquel Morris, who recorded 23 points and six rebounds. Anthony McComb III had 14 points and Elijah Jamison scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

