Albany visits UMBC after Hill’s 22-point game

Albany Great Danes (12-9, 2-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (10-10, 5-3 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces UMBC after Delanie Hill scored 22 points in Albany’s 71-54 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers have gone 4-5 at home. UMBC leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Jade Tillman leads the Retrievers with 6.7 rebounds.

The Great Danes are 2-6 against America East opponents. Albany ranks second in the America East allowing 55.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

UMBC is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Albany allows to opponents. Albany averages 60.3 points per game, 1.4 more than the 58.9 UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and Great Danes match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillman is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Carmen Yanez is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hill averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Martina Borrellas is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

