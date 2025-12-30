Wyoming visits Antonio and New Mexico

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-7, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (9-4, 1-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-7, 1-1 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (9-4, 1-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Wyoming after Cacia Antonio scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 89-71 loss to the UNLV Lady Rebels.

The Lobos have gone 6-1 in home games. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls are 1-1 in conference play. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MWC giving up 58.9 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

New Mexico averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

The Lobos and Cowgirls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lobos. Antonio is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cowgirls. Henna Sandvik is averaging 8.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 54.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.