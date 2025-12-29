UMass-Lowell visits No. 25 Iowa after Montas’ 20-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -32.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits No. 25 Iowa after Angel Montas scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 88-76 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-0 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The River Hawks are 1-8 in road games. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Austin Green averaging 4.3.

Iowa makes 52.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). UMass-Lowell averages 18.1 more points per game (78.0) than Iowa allows (59.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Green is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the River Hawks. Darrel Yepdo is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 79.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.