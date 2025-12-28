UIC takes on Drake in conference matchup

Drake Bulldogs (2-9, 1-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-6, 1-0 MVC) Chicago; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Julia Coleman…

Drake Bulldogs (2-9, 1-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (6-6, 1-0 MVC)

Chicago; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julia Coleman and UIC host Abbie Aalsma and Drake in MVC play Monday.

The Flames are 3-3 on their home court. UIC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Drake is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UIC is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Drake allows to opponents. Drake has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The Flames and Bulldogs meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Flames. Jessica Carrothers is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aalsma is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.