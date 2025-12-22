UC Riverside visits UCLA following Clark’s 30-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts UC Riverside after Skyy Clark scored 30 points in UCLA’s 108-87 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 3-6 on the road. UC Riverside is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCLA averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bruins. Clark is averaging 14.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Andrew Henderson is averaging 17.8 points for the Highlanders. De’Undrae Perteete Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

