Tyson and Minnesota host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-9) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Cade Tyson scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 78-50 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Golden Gophers are 7-0 in home games. Minnesota is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 0-7 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fourth in the NEC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 5.3.

Minnesota is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 22.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Eric Parnell is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.9 points. Cyril Martynov is shooting 51.3% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

