TCU Horned Frogs face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on 3-game win streak

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-3) at TCU Horned Frogs (5-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU comes into a matchup with Notre Dame as winners of three straight games.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 in home games. TCU scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 0-1 on the road. Notre Dame has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 9.5 more points per game (75.4) than TCU allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is shooting 58.1% and averaging 12.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Jayden Pierre is averaging 11.7 points.

Markus Burton is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Jalen Haralson is averaging 13.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

