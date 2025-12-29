SFA knocks off East Texas A&M 75-48

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 17 points helped SFA defeat East Texas A&M 75-48 on Monday. Patrick shot 6…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 17 points helped SFA defeat East Texas A&M 75-48 on Monday.

Patrick shot 6 for 14 for the Lumberjacks (10-2, 3-0 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Narit Chotikavanic shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Vinny Sigona led the way for the Lions (6-7, 1-2) with 13 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for East Texas A&M. Damian Garcia also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

