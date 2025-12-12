Seton Hall puts home win streak on the line against Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Rutgers trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Pirates have gone 6-0 in home games. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.4.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 on the road. Rutgers is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Seton Hall is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Rutgers allows to opponents. Rutgers has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Staton-McCray averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. TJ Simpkins is shooting 53.8% and averaging 11.2 points.

Dylan Grant is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Tariq Francis is averaging 11.8 points.

