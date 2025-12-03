Rocak and the UC Davis Aggies take on conference foe Hawaii

UC Davis Aggies (5-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-2) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niko Rocak and UC…

UC Davis Aggies (5-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-2)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niko Rocak and UC Davis take on Isaac Johnson and Hawaii on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-1 in home games. Hawaii is third in the Big West scoring 82.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 15.1 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.8.

Hawaii makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UC Davis averages 12.8 more points per game (78.1) than Hawaii gives up (65.3).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Erickson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 8.6 points. Johnson is shooting 57.1% and averaging 15.9 points.

Connor Sevilla averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Nils Cooper is averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.