Richmond Spiders (10-3, 1-0 A-10) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.…

Richmond Spiders (10-3, 1-0 A-10) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State faces Richmond in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The Lady Lions have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 79.8 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Spiders are 9-3 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Penn State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Richmond has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 19.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 72.6% over the past 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is shooting 50.2% and averaging 22.8 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

