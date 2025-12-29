Peat scores 19 as No. 1 Arizona closes out nonconference with 99-71 win over South Dakota State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas each had a double-double as No. 1 Arizona continued…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley and Motiejus Krivas each had a double-double as No. 1 Arizona continued its string of blowout victories in a 99-71 win over South Dakota State on Monday night.

The Wildcats (13-0) are off to their best start since 2013-14, when they began 21-0. It is the fourth time they’ve started a season with at least 13 consecutive victories.

Peat had 19 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Bradley had 13 points and a career-best 10 assists and Krivas went for 13 points and 11 rebounds as Arizona won by at least 20 for the eighth consecutive game, tying a school record set in 1928-29.

Arizona had six players in double figures for the third time this season.

Kalen Garry had 20 points and Jaden Jackson scored 18 for South Dakota State, which fell to 1-23 against ranked opponents. The Jackrabbits shot 40.6% and made 10 3-pointers, but their 14 turnovers led to 18 points for Arizona.

Arizona made 14 of its first 21 shots to build a 43-25 lead with 5:58 left in the first half but then missed 13 of 16. The Wildcats made up for the inconsistent shooting from the field by going 24 of 31 from the foul line.

It was the 125th win for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, reaching that mark in 158 games. The previous best at the school was 170 games, by Fred Enke in the 1930s.

South Dakota State opens Summit League play at home Thursday against Nebraska-Omaha.

Arizona begins Big 12 Conference play Saturday at Utah.

