Okananwa leads No. 7 Maryland against Illinois after 28-point performance

No. 7 Maryland plays Illinois after Oluchi Okananwa scored 28 points in Maryland's 97-59 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Maryland Terrapins (14-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-0 in home games. Illinois is 10-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 2-0 in conference games. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 5.4.

Illinois scores 81.0 points, 27.3 more per game than the 53.7 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Terrapins meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 12.8 points. Okananwa is averaging 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Terrapins: 10-0, averaging 91.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points.

