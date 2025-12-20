Oakland plays No. 6 Michigan on 3-game road slide

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Golden Grizzlies take on No. 6 Michigan.

The Wolverines are 6-0 in home games. Michigan is seventh in college basketball averaging 92.0 points and is shooting 50.1% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-5 away from home. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Michigan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Oakland allows. Oakland has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 32.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Syla Swords is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Cali Denson is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.2 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Layla Gold is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.