No. 9 BYU takes on Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-1) vs. BYU Cougars (6-1)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and No. 9 BYU square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cougars have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Lancers are 7-1 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist averages 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

BYU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Cal Baptist has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars. AJ Dybantsa is averaging 19.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.3%.

Dominique Daniels Jr. averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Martel Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

