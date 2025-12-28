No. 8 Houston hosts Middle Tennessee after Carter’s 20-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Houston Cougars (11-1) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Houston Cougars (11-1)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces No. 8 Houston after Jahvin Carter scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 74-58 victory against the Cumberland (TN) Phoenix.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. Houston scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.5 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Houston averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 11.3 points and five assists for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 17.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games.

Carter is averaging 13 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

