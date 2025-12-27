No. 3 South Carolina takes on Providence following Edwards’ 29-point outing

Providence Friars (8-5, 1-2 Big East) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Providence Friars (8-5, 1-2 Big East) at South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina hosts Providence after Joyce Edwards scored 29 points in South Carolina’s 105-43 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Gamecocks have gone 7-0 at home. South Carolina has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Friars have gone 0-2 away from home. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sabou Gueye averaging 2.6.

South Carolina’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Providence allows. Providence scores 6.6 more points per game (59.5) than South Carolina allows to opponents (52.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 8.8 points, six assists and two steals for the Gamecocks. Edwards is averaging 23.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 63.6% over the past 10 games.

Gueye is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 93.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

