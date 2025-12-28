No. 22 Florida Gators play the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game win streak

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Florida Gators (8-4) Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida will…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-6) at Florida Gators (8-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Gators take on Dartmouth.

The Gators are 5-0 on their home court. Florida averages 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 2-4 away from home. Dartmouth ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 2.2.

Florida is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gators. Xaivian Lee is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell-Day is averaging 11.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Big Green. Kareem Thomas is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Green: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

