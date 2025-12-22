No. 19 Ohio State women rout Western Michigan 95-47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elsa Lemmila scored 15 points off the bench to lead five in double-figure scoring, and No.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elsa Lemmila scored 15 points off the bench to lead five in double-figure scoring, and No. 19 Ohio State beat Western Michigan 95-47 on Monday night.

Ohio State is 11-1 and 8-0 at home heading into its Sunday matchup hosting fourth-ranked UCLA.

Jaloni Cambridge and Kylee Kitts added 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray chipped in with 13 points and Kennedy Cambridge scored 10. All five starters and Lemmila sat out the fourth quarter.

Kitts also grabbed nine rebounds and Kennedy Cambridge had four steals. Eight Buckeyes had at least one steal as they finished with 14 to extend their streak of 10 or more steals to seven consecutive games.

Alli Carlson scored 15 points to lead Western Michigan (3-7).

Ohio State scored the last seven points of the first quarter and outscored Western Michigan 25-10 in the second to take a 53-25 lead into halftime. The Buckeyes had four in double-figure scoring, lead by Gray’s 13 points, and shot 67% (24 of 36) in the first half. Carlson scored 12 first-half points for the Broncos.

Ohio State leads the series 9-1.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 4 UCLA on Sunday.

Western Michigan: At Massachusetts on New Year’s Eve.

