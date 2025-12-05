No. 18 Kentucky takes on No. 11 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (5-3)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga and No. 18 Kentucky meet at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Wildcats have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Kentucky leads the SEC in team defense, allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

The Bulldogs have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Gonzaga is 7-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 27.2 more points per game (90.8) than Kentucky allows to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler is shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points. Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.5 points.

Adam Miller is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.5 points. Braden Huff is averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

