No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels take on the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (11-1)

Cherokee, North Carolina; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Ole Miss squares off against Old Dominion in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The Rebels are 11-1 in non-conference play. Ole Miss ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 38.7 rebounds. Christeen Iwuala leads the Rebels with 9.1 boards.

The Monarchs have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Old Dominion is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Ole Miss makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Old Dominion averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 3.2 per game Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 7.9 points. Cotie McMahon is averaging 19.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 8.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

