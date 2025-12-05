No. 13 Tennessee plays No. 14 Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee takes on No. 14 Illinois at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Volunteers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Tennessee is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Illini have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Illinois is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Tennessee averages 83.0 points, 12.7 more per game than the 70.3 Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Nate Ament is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.1 points.

Kylan Boswell is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Illini. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 16.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

