No. 11 Louisville hosts Montana following Sawyer’s 23-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (9-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on No. 11 Louisville after Te’Jon Sawyer scored 23 points in Montana’s 82-75 loss to the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Cardinals have gone 7-0 in home games. Louisville is 95th in college basketball averaging 12.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.0% from deep. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.7 makes while shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 in road games. Montana is third in the Big Sky with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Sawyer averaging 5.4.

Louisville makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Montana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Cardinals. Conwell is averaging 20.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Sawyer is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

