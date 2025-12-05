Moses leads Eastern Washington against UMKC after 28-point performance

UMKC Roos (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts UMKC…

UMKC Roos (1-7) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-7)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts UMKC after Isaiah Moses scored 28 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-89 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Eagles are 1-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is ninth in the Big Sky with 12.9 assists per game led by Moses averaging 3.4.

The Roos are 0-5 on the road. UMKC has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Washington is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.2% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Washington has given up to its opponents (49.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Alton Hamilton IV is shooting 55.4% and averaging 10.4 points.

CJ Evans is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.