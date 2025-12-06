Little Rock Trojans take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves on 4-game skid

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Little Rock Trojans (2-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-3) at Little Rock Trojans (2-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock looks to end its four-game losing streak when the Trojans play Arkansas State.

The Trojans have gone 1-0 in home games. Little Rock gives up 77.4 points and has been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 2-3 on the road. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 1.9.

Little Rock is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Christian Harmon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc. TJ Caldwell is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

