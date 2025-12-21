Johnson scores 20, Bradley knocks off Southern Illinois 73-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 20 points as Bradley beat Southern Illinois 73-69 on Sunday. Johnson had five…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 20 points as Bradley beat Southern Illinois 73-69 on Sunday.

Johnson had five rebounds and five steals for the Braves (9-4, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Alex Huibregtse scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 12 and added six rebounds and five assists. The Braves picked up their sixth straight win.

Damien Mayo Jr. finished with 18 points and four steals for the Salukis (6-7, 0-2). Rolyns Aligbe added 16 points and eight rebounds for Southern Illinois.

Bradley went into halftime leading Southern Illinois 39-34. Johnson scored 13 points in the half. Huibregtse led Bradley with nine points in the second half as his team was outscored by one point over the final half, but held on for the victory.

