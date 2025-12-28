Ingram, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros host the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-7, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m.…

New Orleans Privateers (0-10, 0-2 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-7, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shanihya Brown and New Orleans take on Jalayah Ingram and UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland action Monday.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Privateers are 0-2 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 62.5 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 72.4 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Privateers. Lauren Banks is averaging 7.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.