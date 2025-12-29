Houston Christian visits No. 3 Iowa State following Momcilovic’s 27-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (5-7, 1-3 Southland) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-7, 1-3 Southland) at Iowa State Cyclones (12-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -36.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State hosts Houston Christian after Milan Momcilovic scored 27 points in Iowa State’s 91-60 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 2-4 on the road. Houston Christian is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State makes 53.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.9%). Houston Christian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Momcilovic is shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 18.3 points. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trent Johnson is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.8 points. Kylin Green is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.