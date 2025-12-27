Haggerty and Kansas State host UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-4)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -31.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts UL Monroe after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 106-76 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Johnson averaging 4.3.

The Warhawks are 0-6 in road games. UL Monroe is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Kansas State is shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.8% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 22.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. David Castillo is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

MJ Russell is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Warhawks. Krystian Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

