Gherezgher leads Northern Kentucky against Cleveland State after 23-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (3-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (6-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Cleveland State after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 23 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-65 victory against the Boston University Terriers.

The Norse have gone 5-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky is the top team in the Horizon League with 20.6 fast break points.

The Vikings are 0-4 in road games. Cleveland State allows 86.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Northern Kentucky averages 85.6 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 86.4 Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State averages 5.2 more points per game (79.8) than Northern Kentucky gives up to opponents (74.6).

The Norse and Vikings face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gherezgher is scoring 18.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 17.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 57.0%.

Foster Wonders averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Dayan Nessah is averaging 15.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.

