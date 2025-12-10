Fulton scores 13, NJIT downs New Haven 70-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ari Fulton had 13 points in NJIT’s 70-64 victory over New Haven on Wednesday. Fulton had…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ari Fulton had 13 points in NJIT’s 70-64 victory over New Haven on Wednesday.

Fulton had 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (4-7). Sebastian Robinson scored 12 points, shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line. Jeremy Clayville had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range). David Bolden added 11 points. The Highlanders ended a six-game losing streak with the win.

Jabri Fitzpatrick finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Chargers (5-6). Stefano Faloppa added 13 points for New Haven. Najimi George finished with 12 points and two steals.

