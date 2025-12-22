Eastern Washington visits No. 10 BYU following Dybantsa’s 35-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-10) at BYU Cougars (11-1) Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under…

Eastern Washington Eagles (2-10) at BYU Cougars (11-1)

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -35.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU hosts Eastern Washington after AJ Dybantsa scored 35 points in BYU’s 85-67 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 in home games. BYU has a 9-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 0-8 on the road. Eastern Washington averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when winning the turnover battle.

BYU is shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 51.2% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert O. Wright III is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Dybantsa is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 79.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

