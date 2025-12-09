Decker leads Liberty against NC State after 20-point showing

Liberty Flames (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits NC…

Liberty Flames (6-2) at NC State Wolfpack (6-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits NC State after Brett Decker Jr. scored 20 points in Liberty’s 92-50 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-0 at home. NC State is third in the ACC scoring 89.2 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Flames play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Liberty is seventh in the CUSA with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 7.6.

NC State makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Liberty averages 9.0 more points per game (84.8) than NC State allows to opponents (75.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Williams is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wolfpack. Quadir Copeland is averaging 14.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 60.3%.

Decker is averaging 19.6 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.