Clark leads Norfolk State against Campbell after 34-point performance

Norfolk State Spartans (5-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (6-5) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (5-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (6-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Campbell after Da’Brya Clark scored 34 points in Norfolk State’s 100-54 victory against the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Fighting Camels are 4-0 on their home court. Campbell averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. Norfolk State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Campbell makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Norfolk State scores 6.3 more points per game (61.8) than Campbell allows to opponents (55.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Felton is shooting 49.0% and averaging 11.5 points for the Fighting Camels. Ciara Alexander is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 steals for the Spartans. Jasha Clinton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 13.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.