Castillo and Kansas State host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-3) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (5-3)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts Seton Hall after David Castillo scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 82-66 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Kansas State averages 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Pirates play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Seton Hall has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas State averages 86.5 points, 25.2 more per game than the 61.3 Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Kansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 50.7% and averaging 25.1 points for the Wildcats. Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 12.1 points.

A.J. Staton-McCray is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.