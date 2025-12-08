Carraway leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-9) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-9) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces South Carolina State after Armari Carraway scored 36 points in Charleston Southern’s 124-63 victory over the Warren Wilson Owls.

The Buccaneers are 4-0 in home games. Charleston Southern is the Big South leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reis Jones averaging 2.0.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. South Carolina State gives up 88.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.0 points per game.

Charleston Southern is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 49.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Charleston Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Blaine is averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and four assists for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. is averaging 13 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Treadwell is averaging 9.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

