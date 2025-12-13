Boise State Broncos and the Saint Mary’s Gaels play in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (7-3) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-1) vs. Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Idaho Falls, Idaho; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays Saint Mary’s (CA) at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Broncos have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Boise State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels are 9-1 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

Boise State averages 79.0 points, 15.5 more per game than the 63.5 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Drew Fielder is shooting 58.2% and averaging 13.6 points.

Mikey Lewis is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

