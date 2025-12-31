Bellarmine faces Queens (NC), aims to end 8-game skid

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Bellarmine Knights (2-11) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine heads into the…

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Bellarmine Knights (2-11)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine heads into the matchup with Queens (NC) after losing eight games in a row.

The Knights are 1-3 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The Royals are 2-4 on the road. Queens (NC) is eighth in the ASUN scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 38.4%.

Bellarmine is shooting 31.9% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 37.6% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bellarmine allows.

The Knights and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Triniti Ralston is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brenae Jones-Grant is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.