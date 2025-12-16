AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 2 Texas’ Madison Booker

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 6 of the season: Madison Booker, Texas…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 6 of the season:

Madison Booker, Texas

The junior wing led the Longhorns to two wins last week. She became the fifth player in Texas history to record a triple-double when she had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Texas-Rio Grande Valley. She followed that up with a solid effort in a rout of then-No. 13 Baylor. Booker shot 26 of 36 (72%) from the field over her two games for the week and averaged 9.0 rebounds.

Runner-up

Addy Brown, Iowa State. The junior forward had consecutive 20-point efforts to help the No. 10 Cyclones beat two in-state opponents. She helped Iowa State reach 12-0 for the first time in 11 years with the victories over No. 11 Iowa and Northern Iowa.

She averaged 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists while shooting 54.8% from the field.

Honorable mention

Shay Ciezki, Indiana; Azzi Fudd, No. 1 UConn; Fadima Tall, No. 25 Princeton.

Keep an eye on

San Diego State guard Nat Martinez had 22 points in a 64-53 victory over Kansas State. She made six 3-pointers and scored 16 of her points in the second half. It was the second time this season that she has scored more than 20 against a Power Four team. Martinez had 24 against Penn State.

