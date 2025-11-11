Wright State and Toledo meet in non-conference matchup

Toledo Rockets (0-2) at Wright State Raiders (1-1) Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under…

Toledo Rockets (0-2) at Wright State Raiders (1-1)

Fairborn, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on Toledo in out-of-conference play.

Wright State finished 15-18 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Raiders averaged 15.2 assists per game on 28.8 made field goals last season.

Toledo finished 11-9 in MAC play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 80.2 points per game and shot 48.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

