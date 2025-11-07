Wilson, Veesaar, Trimble power No. 25 North Carolina’s 2nd-half push to beat No. 19 Kansas 87-74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Wilson had 24 points, big man Henri Veesaar added 20 and No. 25…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Caleb Wilson had 24 points, big man Henri Veesaar added 20 and No. 25 North Carolina dominated the second half to pull away from No. 19 Kansas 87-74 in Friday night’s battle of college basketball bluebloods.

Senior Seth Trimble added 13 of his 17 after halftime, proving to be a catalyst for the Tar Heels (2-0) in taking control of the second-half tempo as UNC roared out of the break.

North Carolina made 18 of its first 23 second-half shots — including back-to-back push-the-tempo scores by Trimble that had Kansas coach Bill Self first waving his hands in frustration and then burning a quick timeout barely two minutes in.

Kyan Evans added 12 points after a scoreless first half for the Tar Heels, who went from shooting 33% before the break to making 24 of 36 shots (66.7%) after halftime to lead by as many as 16 on the way to scoring 58 second-half points.

That 58-point output was tied for the second-most allowed in any half by Kansas under its 23rd-year coach, according to SportRadar.

Kansas star freshman Darryn Peterson had 22 points to lead the Jayhawks (1-1), who led by 10 in the first half and 37-29 at the break.

The Jayhawks entered Friday having won five straight meetings between programs with a combined 10 NCAA titles, including in the 2008 Final Four, the 2012 NCAA Elite Eight and the 2022 national championship game. The Jayhawks won last year’s meeting at Allen Fieldhouse despite blowing a 20-point lead and were playing their first game in Chapel Hill.

