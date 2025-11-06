Williams scores 22, Charleston Southern defeats Toccoa Falls 106-71

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Luke Williams scored 22 points as Charleston Southern beat Toccoa Falls 106-71 on Thursday. Williams…

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Luke Williams scored 22 points as Charleston Southern beat Toccoa Falls 106-71 on Thursday.

Williams added five assists for the Buccaneers (1-1). Jesse Hafemeister scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Brycen Blaine had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Raheem Kone finished with 27 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

