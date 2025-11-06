Live Radio
Williams scores 22, Charleston Southern defeats Toccoa Falls 106-71

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 10:33 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Luke Williams scored 22 points as Charleston Southern beat Toccoa Falls 106-71 on Thursday.

Williams added five assists for the Buccaneers (1-1). Jesse Hafemeister scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Brycen Blaine had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Raheem Kone finished with 27 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

